San Diego Coastal Art Studio Tour drew many to Pacific Beach

Three Pacific Beach homes were among the five that welcomed artists and guests during the second annual San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour.

The other two homes featured on the Sept. 17 tour were in La Jolla. More than 30 professional artists participated.

The free, self-guided tour let visitors see professional working artists’ studios, as well as their gardens and homes. Artwork ranged from realism, abstract, watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, mixed media, plein air, pastels, jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics, wood, gourds, sculpture, stained glass, glass art, metal sculpture, mosaics and metal garden art.

Free-will donations were accepted to benefit the National Cheers Foundation. Its mission is to empower women to live life vitality, free from the five primary health threats of heart disease, mental illness, cancer, osteoporosis and autoimmune diseases.