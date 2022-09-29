San Diego Coastal Art Studio Tour drew many to Pacific Beach

Three Pacific Beach homes were among the five that welcomed artists and guests during the second annual San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour.
The other two homes featured on the Sept. 17 tour were in La Jolla. More than 30 professional artists participated.
The free, self-guided tour let visitors see professional working artists’ studios, as well as their gardens and homes. Artwork ranged from realism, abstract, watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, mixed media, plein air, pastels, jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics, wood, gourds, sculpture, stained glass, glass art, metal sculpture, mosaics and metal garden art.
Free-will donations were accepted to benefit the National Cheers Foundation. Its mission is to empower women to live life vitality, free from the five primary health threats of heart disease, mental illness, cancer, osteoporosis and autoimmune diseases.
Jim and Tara Hartke with artwork by Sherry Roper. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tory Stork (Milan Kovacevic)
Glass artist Krista Heron showing artwork to Joyce McCarthy. (Milan Kovacevic)
Andrew and Kathy Perry from The Perry Gallery in La Jolla Shores talking with artist Mona Ray. (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Mona Ray (Milan Kovacevic)
Charles Leix, artist Dot Renshaw and Ann Rebuffattee. (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Nancy Barbour (Milan Kovacevic)
Artists Dot Renshaw and Nancy Barbour. (Milan Kovacevic)
Maureen Murphy talking with artist Dave Stencil. (Milan Kovacevic)
Mary Kay and Chris Ireland. (Milan Kovacevic)
Gregory Cummings with artist Leah Higgins. (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Pam Jara (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Grace Swanson (Milan Kovacevic)
Taylor Richards with cat Rocky. (Milan Kovacevic)
Lauren Renfroe, Karen Saul and Bri Clifford holding dog Roxy. (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Eliza Principe (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Michelle Montrose (Milan Kovacevic)
Artist Erin O’Brien (Milan Kovacevic)