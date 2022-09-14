Life Explored faith discussion series returns to Pacific Beach

King’s Cross Church of San Diego is bringing back its series of Life Explored sessions to Pacific Beach.

The series gives participants the opportunity to talk about faith, life and God.

“We welcome anyone seeking to be heard and who desire to discuss their personal faith and beliefs, regardless of religious affiliation,” according to the event’s website.

“It doesn’t matter if you consider yourself to be a religious person. You don’t need to know anything about the Bible. You can ask any question you like, or you can sit and listen. It’s run by ordinary Christian people local to you and is completely free. Whoever you are, whatever you’re thinking, Life Explored is for talking life’s big questions out.”

The fall series will run for 11 weeks, starting Sunday, Sept. 11 and concluding on Nov. 20. Each session will begin at 6 p.m. and held in a yet-to-be-announced location in Pacific Beach. The free series includes a discussion on faith topics and social events.

For more information, visit lifeexploredsd.com or email Sierra Corban, director of local outreach at King’s Cross Church, at info@lifeexploredsd.com.