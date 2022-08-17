Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach holds its ‘Wine-down Summer’ wine tasting

The Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach held its inaugural “Wine-down Summer” wine tasting fundraiser on Aug. 13 at the Broken Yolk Cafe in PB.
“It was a good event,” said Kiwanian and event chairman Jim Moore.
There was also a silent auction for the around 60 attendees.
“The Broken Yolk outdid themselves,” Moore said, adding Total Wine and More in Mission Valley also gave a substantial discount on the wine.
Proceeds will support youths in the community. This includes scholarships for Mission Bay High School seniors, sports awards and supporting the music department and Key Club.
Funds will also go to the Builder’s Club and Student of the Month program at Pacific Beach Middle School. All five elementary schools in PB will receive support in the form of Student of the Month awards and Hope of America recognitions for top students.
“It was a great event and we had plenty of food and wine,” Moore said.
Mark Perez, Nikki Majernik and Nancy Vides. (Milan Kovacevic)
Janet Brice and Vicki Forbes. (Milan Kovacevic)
Nancy Vides, Vicki Majernik and Jim Moore. (Milan Kovacevic)
Barb Serritella (Milan Kovacevic)
Sherrie Garrett and Patti De Hart. (Milan Kovacevic)
Atta Erikas and Patti De Hart. (Milan Kovacevic)
Janice Roussel, Atta Erikas and Brian Jackson. (Milan Kovacevic)
Janis Peterson with Barb and Matt Serritella. (Milan Kovacevic)
Paul Prather and Vicki Forbes. (Milan Kovacevic)
Christy Serr and Steve Matzke. (Milan Kovacevic)
Dottie Miller and Dianne Brittingham. (Milan Kovacevic)
Georgina Smith (Milan Kovacevic)
Ellen Citrano (Milan Kovacevic)
Al Thomas and Tony Bayona. (Milan Kovacevic)
Janice Carrizosa and Greg Wilson. (Milan Kovacevic)
Paula Patti (Milan Kovacevic)
Brian Jackson, Rob Jackson and Matt Gorham. (Milan Kovacevic)
Linda Dawson, Pam Mallory, Tanya Blane and Amanda Gavin. (Milan Kovacevic)
Mark Perez, Nancy Vides and Nikki Majernik taking a selfie. (Milan Kovacevic)
Janice Carrizosa, Ellen Citrano and Denay Wilson. (Milan Kovacevic)
Annette Larson with John and Kim Tang. (Milan Kovacevic)
Attendees sampling various vintages. (Milan Kovacevic)