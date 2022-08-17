Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach holds its ‘Wine-down Summer’ wine tasting

The Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach held its inaugural “Wine-down Summer” wine tasting fundraiser on Aug. 13 at the Broken Yolk Cafe in PB.

“It was a good event,” said Kiwanian and event chairman Jim Moore.

There was also a silent auction for the around 60 attendees.

“The Broken Yolk outdid themselves,” Moore said, adding Total Wine and More in Mission Valley also gave a substantial discount on the wine.

Proceeds will support youths in the community. This includes scholarships for Mission Bay High School seniors, sports awards and supporting the music department and Key Club.

Funds will also go to the Builder’s Club and Student of the Month program at Pacific Beach Middle School. All five elementary schools in PB will receive support in the form of Student of the Month awards and Hope of America recognitions for top students.

“It was a great event and we had plenty of food and wine,” Moore said.