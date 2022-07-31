Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach to host wine tasting

As the summer starts to wind down, the Kiwanis Club of Pacific Beach is hosting a “Wine-down Summer” wine tasting.

The 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 fundraiser will help benefit the organization’s many youth programs.

“This is our first effort at a wine tasting event,” said PB Kiwanis President Matt Serritella. “Our other fundraisers in the past have been very successful, and we’re trying to make this a big social event, as well as a wine tasting.”

“Our mission is to support the youth of PB,” said Kiwanian Jim Moore, the event’s chair. “We give scholarships, donate to several different organizations and help youth from elementary schools to high schools in the PB area.”

The event will be held at the Broken Yolk Cafe, 1851 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach. Tickets are $30, sold in advance. Call Moore at 858-692-0403. This is a 21 and older event.

Moore said between 35 to 40 different wines will be available for the tasting, including 20 reds, 10 whites and a few sparkling wines. The wines will come from all over.

“There will be two bottles of each different wine; one will be for people to taste, and the other bottle will be up for bid,” Moore said.

One of the biggest silent auction items — a private wine class for 20 people — was donated by Total Wine & More, an item valued at $500, according to Moore.

Other silent auction items include gift certificates for local restaurants and bars.

Appetizers complimenting the various wines will be provided by the Broken Yolk. They will include sliders, wings and charcuterie plates.

“The Broken Yolk has done this before and they do a nice job for us,” Moore said.

Proceeds will be used by the PB Kiwanis Club to support several youth programs, including the Youth Foundation, which provides four $1,000 scholarships for Mission Bay High School seniors. It also funds sports awards, music department, and Key Club at the campus.

Funding will also go toward the Builder’s Club and Student of the Month program at Pacific Beach Middle School.

All five elementary schools in the PB area will also receive support in the form of Student of the Month awards, as well as Hope of America recognitions for top students.

Moore said the club invites the Student of the Month award winners to attend a meeting with their parents, where they receive a certificate and a gift card to Mr. Frostie.

Hope of America winners receive a certificate, Mr. Frostie gift card and plaque. In addition to their parents, their teacher or principal is invited to attend the club meeting.

“Our main focus is the youth of PB,” Moore said. “But we also donate to the PB Town Council’s Concerts on the Green, the PB Library, Meals on Wheels and various other things that come along.”