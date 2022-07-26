Concerts in the Park returns to Pacific Beach

The inaugural Concerts in the Park for 2022 was held on July 24 with Captain J & the Jive Crew entertaining attendees with ‘70s and ‘80s yacht rock music.

The free, four-concert series is organized by the Pacific Beach Town Council. The modern pop rock band Radio Thieves was scheduled to perform on July 31.

On Aug. 7 The Mighty Untouchables will take to the stage with Top 40 Dance, Motown, disco, yacht rock, classic rock, jazz, country and current pop hits. The series will close on Aug. 14 with SM Familia, a Reggae and hot Latin band.

Admission is free. Concerts start at 4 p.m. in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road in Pacific Beach.