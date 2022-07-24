Two summer movies to be shown for free in Pacific Beach

With a mix of recent releases and decades-old favorites, the popular Summer Movies in the Park series has returned to entertain area residents for free.

The 16th annual countywide event that runs through Oct. 29 is offering 155 movie showings, including two in Pacific Beach.

Attendees will want to arrive early for each movie that begins at dusk in order to stake out their preferred seating location for the lawn chairs and blankets they bring.

The movies being shown on inflatable jumbo screens, include:

• If you have yet to see — or want a repeat showing — of Disney’s “Encanto” you can watch the 2021 animated film on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Pacific Beach Library, 4275 Cass Street.

The movie is about a Colombian teenage girl who is the only one in her family to not have magical powers. It is rated PG.

• Get a behind-the-scenes look at the annual Penguin World Surfing Championship when “Surf’s Up” is shown on Friday, Aug. 19 in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road.

The 2007 animated film is described as an adventure comedy and rated PG.

For the complete list of movie showings, visit SummerMoviesinthePark.com.

