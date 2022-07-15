Pacific Beach’s ‘Concerts on the Green’ returns with new format, new bands

With a new layout and new bands, this year’s Concerts on the Green, put on by the Pacific Beach Town Council, promises to bring fun to Sunday evenings.

The free concerts in Kate Sessions Park are set for July 24, July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, held from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The Aug. 7 event will also be Community Night, and first responders and other community groups will be included in the festivities.

“All the bands are new this year,” said Marcella Bothwell, concert committee chair and PBTC president. “We have a history of bands that are very good, but we switched it up this year to include new and diverse bands — and they’re really good.”

On July 24, Captain J & the Jive Crew is set to perform what they call yacht rock, ‘70s and ‘80s music. A sample of their sound can be found at tinyurl.com/CaptJandJiveCrew.

The San Diego-based band formed when singer J Troy Tinker said he discovered yacht rock while listening to satellite radio many years ago. The songs were all ones he grew up singing and a “light bulb moment” was created. The band regularly headlines festivals, fairs and concert series.

Radio Thieves will perform on July 31 in Kate Sessions Park. (Courtesy - Silver Tiger Production)

The July 31 band will feature the modern pop rock band Radio Thieves. For a sample of its music, visit tinyurl.com/RadioThieves.

“We’ve always wanted to do this event, but never had the opportunity,” said guitarist Jimmy Loucks. “It’s such a great mix of people, such a great park and we love the local energy when we play in our hometown of San Diego.”

Radio Thieves formed 11 years ago.

“We started out as a garage band and turned it into a full-time hobby,” Loucks said. “We don’t take it seriously and we have a lot of fun.”

In August, The Mighty Untouchables and SM Familia are set to perform.

Want to attend? ‘Concerts on the Green’



Where: Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road, Pacific Beach



Time: select Sundays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.



Schedule: Captain J & the Jive Crew (July 24), Radio Thieves (July 31), The Mighty Untouchables (Aug. 7) and SM Familia (Aug. 14)



Admission: free

The Mighty Untouchables perform their feverish dance band sound on Aug. 7. Its repertoire includes Top 40 Dance, Motown, disco, yacht rock, classic rock, jazz, country and current pop hits. For a sneak preview, visit tinyurl.com/MightyUntouchables.

The final concert on Aug. 14 features SM Familia, a Reggae and hot Latin band. A sample of its music can be heard on Spotify at tinyurl.com/SMFamilia.

The layout of the event has also been totally flipped for this year’s event.

“For previous concerts, the bands performed on a stage truck parked at the top of the hill,” Bothwell said. “This year, we’ll be building a stage at the bottom of the hill and using the whole hillside as a natural amphitheater.”

She added that the stage will be built using local contractors.

“Normally we get about 1,000 participants for each concert; this year, we’re hoping to get three times that many,” Bothwell said. “I think with the new arrangement, there will be a lot more space for people.”

In the background will be a completely unobstructed view of downtown San Diego, the Mission Bay Park skyline and sunset.

Since the hillside receives some sun, concertgoers are advised to bring low umbrellas, as well as low-seating and blankets.

Bothwell said the bands and format are not the only changes at this year’s event, hinting “a few other surprises are planned.”

She also said that as a family-friendly event, children of all ages are welcome.

“It’s free. Come on out and have fun and dance. That’s what our parks are for,” Bothwell said.

Event sponsors include the SDCM group (The Grass Skirt and Firehouse), Fitness West and the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture. Additional sponsors are still being sought.

Concerts on the Green are held in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road in Pacific Beach. No alcohol is allowed in the park. Parking is limited. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed and well-behaved.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, email general@pbtowncouncil.org, or visit pbtowncouncil.org or its Facebook page.