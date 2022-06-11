Who should be called ‘Lord of the Wings’ in Pacific Beach?

Discover PB is kicking off the summer with a revival of its “Lord of the Wings” competition.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Mavericks Beach Club locals can sample the chicken wings from local restaurants and businesses, then help decide which has the tastiest and deserves the title.

As of press time, entrants were The Hideout Bar & Grill, The Local Pacific Beach, Mavericks Beach Club, TapRoom and The Sandbox.

Tickets are $35 in advance at pacificbeach.org and $40 at the event. The cost includes entry, chicken wing samples from all participating restaurants and one drink ticket. Additional drink tickets can be purchased for $5 each.