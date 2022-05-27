Donut Run draws many to support Gigi’s Playhouse in Pacific Beach

GiGi’s Playhouse held its annual Donut Run fundraiser on May 21 at Crown Point in Mission Bay. It included a 5K run, a 1-mile Inspirational Walk and Kids Dash.

All proceeds will support GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center based in Pacific Beach dedicated to making the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities. It provides free educational and therapeutic programming for individuals of all ages with Down syndrome.