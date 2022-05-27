Donut Run draws many to support Gigi’s Playhouse in Pacific Beach
GiGi’s Playhouse held its annual Donut Run fundraiser on May 21 at Crown Point in Mission Bay. It included a 5K run, a 1-mile Inspirational Walk and Kids Dash.
All proceeds will support GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center based in Pacific Beach dedicated to making the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities. It provides free educational and therapeutic programming for individuals of all ages with Down syndrome.
John Scalone holding his grandson, Brody. (Milan Kovacevic)
Julia, Jillian and Chris Hodgetts. (Milan Kovacevic)
Maura Connolly with Andrew and Amanda Harlin staffing the registration table. (Milan Kovacevic)
Kelli and Esther Keene. (Milan Kovacevic)
Ricky Grajeda and Joaquin Preciado. (Milan Kovacevic)
Children in a Donut Run race. (Milan Kovacevic)
Nathan and Ashleigh Wood with sons Wyatt and Westin. (Milan Kovacevic)
Isaiah Fishbeck and Ayden Valenzuela. (Milan Kovacevic)
Andrew Bristow being pushed in the Donut Run by Sierra Still. (Milan Kovacevic)
Participants in the 2022 Donut Run. (Milan Kovacevic)
Liza Winslow, Sandrina Madrigal and Mariel Shaw waiting at the finish line to present Donut Run medals to participants. (Milan Kovacevic)
Denise Freeland with daughter Shally crossing the finish line. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Johnson family — Kelsy, Todd and Carla. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Candelario family — Michael, Mateo and Jennifer. (Milan Kovacevic)
Melissa Dayton being pushed by Heath Totsch. (Milan Kovacevic)
Stella and Jon Gangoiti. (Milan Kovacevic)