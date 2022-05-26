Summer Longboard Classic returns to Tourmaline Surfing Park on June 4

The Pacific Beach Surf Club will host the 22nd annual Summer Longboard Classic at Tourmaline Surfing Park on Saturday, June 4.

Surfers of all ages, from children to seniors, may enter. The entry fee is $75 for adults and $50 for groms (youths), with a limit of 75 entrants.

In addition to riding the waves, there will be a full day of fun with music, food, raffles and more. The Bus Brothers DJs will be spinning vintage vinyl, and organizers said a “record number of extremely generous sponsors have donated brand new surfboards and more great schwag to be raffled off.”

The event begins at 7 a.m. and will conclude around 3 p.m. For the heat times schedule and entry form go to PacificBeachSurfClub.com.

The tournament was last held in 2019. It was on hiatus the last two years due to the pandemic.

The nonprofit club raises funds in order to give back to the community. Past beneficiaries have been the Pacific Beach Middle School surf team and music program, Mission Bay High School, The Walter Munk College Scholarship Fund, Big Sister League, Boys to Men and Wounded Warriors.