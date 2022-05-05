Bring your appetites and sneakers for the Coast of Pacific Beach restaurant walk

Who says you can’t walk and chew food at the same time?

Take a leisurely stroll along Pacific Beach’s charming coast between Ocean Boulevard and Dawes Street while sampling savory and sweet delights from a smattering of various cuisines offered by participating eateries as part of the annual Coast of Pacific Beach Restaurant Walk.

The event takes place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4 to 9 p.m.. Tickets are $30 per person.

“We’re excited to host events in PB again,” said Sunny Lee, executive director of Discover PB, a nonprofit organization dedicated to stimulating economic development in that district. “The Coast Walk, a fundraiser for Discover PB, was started to promote the businesses that are along the coast of PB, and to introduce people who haven’t been to the area to come and try out different restaurants along the coast.”

Sample foods while wandering among many restaurants between Ocean Boulevard and Dawes Street in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy of Discover PB)

“We love participating every year,” said Krista Marcheschi, director of events and marketing for Maverick’s Beach Club. “It gets new faces through the door, and allows returning guests to think outside the box and experience new dishes.”

These include Maverick’s Baja fresh and summery shrimp tempura skewers served on a bed of cabbage with cucumber jalapeno slaw, and drizzle of wasabi chipotle aioli offered at the Coast Walk.

“Purchase your pass, come on in, show the server your ticket, have a drink, stay as long as you’d like and experience everything Maverick’s has to offer,” Marcheschi said.

Callie Dunn, acting general manager at the Swagyu Chop Shop, said she is also stoked to be sampling A5 Wagyu beef jerky that’s served as part of their tasting menu.

“It gives people a chance to enjoy this delicacy and buy it at the restaurant or from the online store,” Dunn said.

A savory corn on the cob is an easy to carry food while walking among restaurants during the Coast of Pacific Beach. (Kelly P Photography / Courtesy of Discover PB)

As of late April more than a dozen restaurants were on board, with more to come Lee said. The restaurants and their offerings include:

• 710 Beach Club — sample pulled pork sliders, chicken lollipops and homemade mozzarella sticks.

• Amplified Ale Works Kitchen and Beer Garden in the Promenade — it is offering chicken and vegetable skewers, pita and hummus.

• Board and Brew Pacific Beach — serving samples of turkey club, California delight and veggie supreme sandwiches.

• Bare Back Grill — dishing up white bean turkey chili.

• Palmys Café — try invigorating slurps of house smoothies.

• PB Shore Club — it is showcasing a variety of mini tacos.

• The Local PB — it is serving sweet potato tacos and spring rolls.

• Ocean’s Pizzeria — sample pepperoni, cheese, BBQ and Meat Eater’s pizzas.

• The Hideout Bar and Grill — is offering Spam sliders and macaroni salad.

• Pacific Beach Ice Cream Company — it is scooping a seasonal, limited edition flavor.

• The Duck Dive, Baja Mama’s Munchies, Swagyu Chop Shop and Maverick’s Beach Club — all are offering new and popular items.

There will also be vegetarian options at select eateries.

Tickets for the Coast Walk can be purchased on Discover PB’s website at pacificbeach.org. They can also be purchased at the PB Farmer’s Market held every Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. on Bayard between Garnet and Grand avenues.

Will-call opens at 3 p.m. on May 25 to pick up maps and lanyards.

For questions, call Discover PB at 858-273-3303.