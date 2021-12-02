Upcoming events at the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library

4275 Cass St.

858-581-9934

For operating hours and to RSVP for events, go to sandiego.gov/public-library.

All events are free.

Santa Storytime

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Santa Claus will stop by the Taylor Greene Park (adjacent to the library) for a special storytime. Kids will hear a story, be able to write a letter for Santa and make a holiday ornament while waiting for a chance to meet Santa and take a picture with him. Bring your own camera/phone for the photo.

After School Crafting

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 22, 29 and Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.

Children can join library staff on the patio outside the children’s room for an arts and crafts activity.

Book Group

Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Adult readers are invited to join the library’s monthly book discussion in-person in the community room or virtually via Zoom. The December selection is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

Registration for in-person attendance is required by 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Space is limited. For those who would like to participate virtually, send an email to cwainwright@sandiego.gov.

Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out one month before the discussion at the library’s circulation desk. Call 858-581-9934 ext. 0 before coming to pick it up so staff may confirm availability.

Art for All

Friday, Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon

Adults are welcome to bring their own materials or use basic art supplies from the library as they explore their imaginations and create with Kay Duran in the library’s community room.

Colored Pencil Society of America

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The San Diego CPSA chapter is a group of artists comprising all skill levels that meets monthly in the library’s community room. The meetings include presentations and artistic support. Guests are welcome. This is not a library-sponsored event.

Outdoor Kids Dance Party

Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

Babies, toddlers and preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to sing, dance and move along to favorite kids songs at the Taylor Greene Park, adjacent to the library. Bring water and a blanket or chairs, if desired.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

This family-friendly activity will have participants decorating a gingerbread house in one of two sessions. The event will be held outside on the library’s Cass Street Plaza unless it rains. Then it will be moved inside. Participants are asked to bring a bag of candy to share for decorating.

Registration required by 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Space is limited. One session registration per family, please.

Hemlock Society Film

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.

The Hemlock Society will be screening “Still Alice” (rated PG-13), which will be followed by a right-to-die discussion in the library’s community room.

This program is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the San Diego Public Library. The library is not responsible for the information presented in this program.

Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy simple stories, songs and community at the Taylor Greene Park, adjacent to the library. Reading practice helps young ones develop school readiness skills and encourages perspective-taking, enhanced language ability and critical thinking.

Participants are advised to bring water and a blanket or chairs for outdoor seating.

Toddler Time: Crafting in the Park

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

Youngsters are invited to join library staff at the Taylor Greene Park, adjacent to the library, for a crafting activity.

Gardening Exchange

Wednesday, Jan. 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

Have too many zucchinis? Lots of cut flowers? Succulents getting too big? Fruits and veggies galore? Ordered too many radish seeds?

Whatever you have extra may be just what a neighbor would like to try in their garden. Bring your garden’s extras to share with other gardeners in the community.

Everything is free - even gardening advice from neighbors in the community. The Gardening Exchange is held monthly on the library’s Cass Street Plaza.

Holiday Closures

The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library will be closed on the following dates: Friday, Dec. 24; Saturday, Dec. 25; Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1.

