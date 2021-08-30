Things to do in Pacific Beach: PB Restaurant Walk, Pacific Beachfest

PB Restaurant Walk

Sample the food Pacific Beach has to offer Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the annual PB Restaurant Walk sponsored by DiscoverPB.

Participating restaurants include Armonia Kitchen, Broken Yolk Cafe, Café Athena, Donut Bar Pacific Beach, Freshii, Hoboken Pizza, Iron Pig Ale House, Juice Kaboose, La Michoacana Estrella, Mr. Frostie, PB Fish Shop, SD Taproom, Woodstock’s Pizza and Yogurt on the Rocks.

The event, from 4 to 9 p.m., features a self-guided food tour between Dawes and Lamont streets. Will call is 3-7 p.m. at 1503 Garnet Ave.

Tickets for the annual PB Restaurant Walk Sept. 8 are $20 presale and $25 the day of the event. (John Corozza Photography )

The event will be vegetarian-friendly; restaurants that offer a vegetarian option will be shown on the ticket. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 the day of the event.

Tickets will have a map on the back to guide participants to the restaurants on the tour. In honor of Sept. 11 Remembrance Day, participants can add to their ticket price a donation going to Pacific Beach Fire Station 21.

For more information, visit https://pacificbeach.org/event/heart-pb-restaurant-walk/

(P.A.E.S.A.N.) Awards

The Pacific Beach Town Council will hold the 41st annual Police and Emergency Services Appreciation Night (P.A.E.S.A.N.) from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Rotary Club Pavilion, North Crown Point Shores.

The event honors local first responders – San Diego Police Department Northern Division, Station 21 of San Diego Fire & Rescue, the San Diego Lifeguards, and the Mission Bay Park Rangers of the San Diego Park & Recreation Department. This year the featured first responders are the San Diego Lifeguards.

Old Mission Beach Athletic Club will serve the traditional fare, and Town Council members will mix up the appreciation-packed PAESAN salad. The Pacific Beach Woman’s Club will provide the PB Town Council’s 70th anniversary cake and the American League Auxiliary-Pacific Beach is providing drinks.

Nightingale Music will have music and crafts for the children attending the picnic.

The police, firefighters, lifeguards, and park ranger staff will nominate one of their own to receive the PBTC Service Award.

The Rotary Club Pavilion is off Crown Point Drive and Moorland Drive. The program begins at 5 p.m.

RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling Cathie Jolley 619-403-7448 or emailing her at cathiejolley@hotmail.com.

Beachfest fun for all.

Pacific Beachfest, which includes a 5K run, beach volleyball tournament, live music on three stages, Kids Action Alley, fish taco contest and beer garden, is set for Saturday, Oct. 2.

The annual Pacific Beachfest, held along the PB Boardwalk from Felspar Street to Thomas Street, is set for Saturday, Oct. 2. (John Cocozza Photography )

The annual event, held along the Boardwalk from Felspar Street to Thomas Street, is sponsored by DiscoverPB.

The 8th annual Pacific Beachfest 5K is a half-beach, half-boardwalk challenge. The early wave kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the main wave at 10 a.m.

5K finishers get a free tank top, a custom finisher’s medal, sunglasses, a complimentary craft beer for those 21 and older.

A Vavi 4Sum Beach Volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. is one of the sports activities at the Pacific Beachfest in PB on Oct. 2. (John Cocozza Photography )

Other activities include a Vavi 4Sum Beach Volleyball tournament at 9 a.m. and a Shape Up Social at 10 a.m., with the festival beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

The 10th annual Pacific BeachFest Best of the Beach Fish Taco Contest will feature five restaurants providing their taco samples to the judges from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets after the judging are $10 and include five tacos.

The Big Josh Beer Garden will be sponsored by Kona Brewing Co., Jack Daniels and Cutwater Spirits. All beer pourers will be volunteers from the Big Josh Foundation, with tips going toward the foundation, which helps provide financial and counseling support to people diagnosed as terminally ill.

Tickets for one beer are $6.

The festival will also feature about 60 arts and crafts displays and food from local restaurants.

For more information about the event, visit www.pacificbeachfest.org

Tourmaline Club Classic

Pacific Beach Surf Club and Cardiff Surf Club are putting on their 11th annual Tourmaline Club Classic Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3.

Dozens of surf clubs from up and down the California coast are bringing their best surfers to compete for trophies, points and bragging rights, organizers said.

The event includes several age divisions, from Menehunes (kids) to Grand Legends (70+). There’s also a Paddle Comp between attending clubs.

About 200 competitors are expected for the contest at Tourmaline Surfing Park. The event will also feature DJs spinning vinyl records, food and a raffle.

Past beneficiaries from the event have been PB Middle School’s Surf Team and Orchestra music program, Mission Bay High School’s Surf Team, Big Sister League, Boys to Men, Wildcoast, Surfrider Foundation, USO and Wounded Warriors. This year’s beneficiary has yet to be identified.

For more information, visit www.pacificbeachsurfclub.com

