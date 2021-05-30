Pacific Beach Chalk Art Contest winners announced

Robin Williams was the Grand Prize winner in the second annual PB Town Council Chalk Art Contest.

Williams won for a creation that showed various aspects and symbols of life in Pacific Beach. She won a $100 gift card for Yogurt on the Rocks.

“Robin was last year’s winner and took the grand prize in this year’s expanded prize format, said Town Council member Ron Walker. “She has clearly set herself up as the one to beat in 2022!”

The other four winners were:

Best Representation of PB – Mary McRae

Best 3D – Erick Toussaint

Best Nature – Mika Fisher, 11

Best Use of Color – Maya Iglesias, 10

The winners in those categories received special gift bags with items donated by local individuals and businesses. Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle donated a fishing rod, toys, and other items.

