Pacific Beach Chalk Art Contest winners announced

Robin Williams won the grand prize in the 2nd annual PBTC Chalk Art Contest.
Erick Toussaint won for Best 3D in the PB Town Council's Chalk Art Contest.
Mika Fisher won in the Best Nature category of the PBTC Chalk Art Contest
Mary McRae and her granddaughter, in photo, won the Best Representation of PB category in the PBTC Chalk Art Contest.
Maya Iglesias won the Best Use of Color category in the PBTC Chalk Art Contest.
Robin Williams was the Grand Prize winner in the second annual PB Town Council Chalk Art Contest.

Williams won for a creation that showed various aspects and symbols of life in Pacific Beach. She won a $100 gift card for Yogurt on the Rocks.

“Robin was last year’s winner and took the grand prize in this year’s expanded prize format, said Town Council member Ron Walker. “She has clearly set herself up as the one to beat in 2022!”

The other four winners were:

Best Representation of PB – Mary McRae

Best 3D – Erick Toussaint

Best Nature – Mika Fisher, 11

Best Use of Color – Maya Iglesias, 10

The winners in those categories received special gift bags with items donated by local individuals and businesses. Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle donated a fishing rod, toys, and other items.

