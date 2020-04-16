Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

A continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary. All programs are free unless otherwise noted.



The La Jolla SHOUT

• Organized by residents to express gratitude for frontline COVID-19 crisis workers, the La Jolla SHOUT is scheduled for two minutes beginning at 8 p.m. Fridays. La Jollans are encouraged to show their appreciation via applause, cheers and music in solidarity with and celebration for hardworking essential community members.



Cooking & Creating

• The Old Globe Theatre has joined a cohort of nonprofit theaters to create the Play at Home project, a series of short plays commissioned specifically for this time of isolation. View and download scripts to read at home with your family. playathome.org

• For those looking to liven up their Zoom backgrounds while videoconferencing, Dunkin Donuts offers background images for downloading. bit.ly/dunkinzoom



Family & Children

• The California State Parks runs daily lessons by age groups on natural resources and cultural heritage via Zoom from State parks. Topics include Giant Sequoia ecology, tidepool animals, and much more. Preregister at ports-ca.us

• San Diego Junior Theater is running JTogether, an online interactive video series featuring exercises in singing, dancing and acting to keep people connected while social distancing. bit.ly/JTogether

Arte Hasta La Muerte offers online painting classes for participants to create their own masterpieces at home. (Courtesy)

Travel & Outdoors

• Does a simple walk around the block have you on edge these days? San Diego Architectural Foundation invites you to opt for a video tour of the East Village instead. bit.ly/sdafvideo

• From Scripps Institute of Oceanography comes explorations NOW, a resource to interact with scientists online, find activities for children, and read reports from oceanographers, like this one about scientific resilience during a pandemic: bit.ly/scrippsnow



Health & Fitness

• The Dancehouse in San Diego is teaching a beginner hip-hop class for adults 7:30 p.m. Sunday April 19. Learn movements, gain strength and confidence from home. $10. bit.ly/dancehousehiphop



Art & Culture

• Harry Potter fans are invited to explore the wonders of the British Library exhibit Harry Potter: a History of Magic online, including artwork viewing and magic lessons. bit.ly/harrypotteronline

• Arte Hasta La Muerte hosts free online step-by-step painting classes (you’ll need to source the materials from their list). Held weekly via Zoom, the next one is Friday April 17. bit.ly/virtualartclass



Virtual Galas & Events

• The Face4Pets Bags & Baubles event is postponed until September, but the nonprofit will host an online auction April 17-19 to benefit life-saving programs for pets. Register bit.ly/BagsAndBaublesOnline

— What have you found to entertain from a (social) distance? E-mail your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com