Wine, food, music and more at La Quinta Art Celebration, March 5-8

Make La Quinta Art Celebration the priority destination for a fun desert road trip. Experience the awesome array of artwork showcased at the stunning La Quinta Civic Center — a short drive from Palm Springs — where 225 world-class artists from 35 states and abroad will exhibit their spectacular creations spanning 12 media categories in styles ranging from classical to whimsical, March 5-8, 2020.

Patrons will enjoy upscale amenities that include al fresco dining at the Gourmet Food Court, and premier libations served at dual Champagne Bars and the Winery Experience — presenting varietal favorites from Napa, Sonoma and Central Coast wineries. For the more adventurous, a lakeside Margarita Bar will be stationed on the island.

A diverse entertainment line-up of daily live music performances will be headlined by The Art of Sax, “Southern California’s Premier Groove Band,” featuring Will Donato and Eddie Reddick, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 on the Amphitheatre stage.

• IF YOU GO: La Quinta Art Celebration will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5-8, 2020 (Thursday-Sunday) at 78495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta. Adult admission: $20; Multi-Day Pass $25, Ages 12 and under 12 free. Get tickets and find all event information at laquintaartcelebration.org

