What’s happening in your neighborhood: Pacific Beach calendar of events for March 2020

ONGOING EVENTS

Pacific Beach Farmer’s Market: 2-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Bayard Street between Garnet & Grand avenues. Find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, cheeses, breads, flowers and handcrafted artisan works.

Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. For those looking to improve public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience. Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

$5 Yoga Classes: All levels welcome, 10-11 a.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. second, fourth and fifth Fridays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m. Saturdays (Slow Flow) at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

Knitting Circle: 1-3 p.m. third Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Bring yarn, needles and a project. Next meeting March 17. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh, 2055 Pacific Beach Drive. Next meeting March 7. (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

Let’s Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Wagging Tales: 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Young readers practice literacy skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. Next reading March 7. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Movie Day: 2-4:15 p.m. first Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Next film March 6, to be announced. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Balance Strong: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn leg-strengthening exercises to improve balance and posture. Chairs for seated exercises. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Game Night: 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Four in a Row, Tumbling Timbers, Pick-up Sticks, Dominoes, Cornhole, Chutes & Ladders, Bingo, Monopoly and more. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Hablamos: 1-2 p.m. third Fridays. Next meeting March 20. Spanish conversation group, all skill levels, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Happy Hour: 2-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free, fun activities. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Do Your Homework @ the Library: 3-6 p.m. Mondays/Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays/Wednesdays. Free tutoring for Grades K-12. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Chair Yoga: 9:45-10:45 a.m. first and third Fridays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Promotes circulation, peace and relaxation. Wear comfy clothes. Next meets March 6 and 20. Free. pblibraryfriends.org

Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman’s Club, 1721 Hornblend St., (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Youth programs include story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Note: closed Tuesday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day. 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m. third Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Get involved and offer input on the library’s future. Next meets March 18. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Free Tax Prep: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 13, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Volunteers from AARP’s Tax-Aide program help prepare your income taxes. No appointments taken; check-in by 3:30 p.m. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Library book sales: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Most items 50 percent off retail at March 4 sale. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Chess at the Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m., first Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. All ages and experience levels welcome for casual play. Bring a chess set if you have one. Next meeting April 7. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Puzzle Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. fourth Mondays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Everyone is invited to work on a jigsaw puzzle together. Next meets March 23. Free. (858) 581-9934.

PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30-4:10 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-11. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Bingo for Adults: 1-2:30 p.m. second Thursday. Next meets March 12. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

A Longevity Staff Class



From 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays at PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St., you’ll find a movement and breath workshop for ages 55 and up. The staff and other equipment are provided. Newcomers welcome. Free. Register: sites.google.com/view/pbstaff

Qigong: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Practice deep breathing, gentle movements and stretching to promote vitality, improved balance, stronger immune system and better circulation. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Residents encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928. Next meeting March 17.

Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting March 17.

Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays, Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting March 11. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women’s Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. Next meeting March 9. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Woman’s Club: 6-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays, 1721 Hornblend St. Refreshments provided, all welcome. Next meeting March 5. pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers invited. (619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. Next meets March 5. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. Next meets March 9. beautifulpb.com

PB Town Council: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. third Wednesdays, Crown Point Junior Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. at Pacific Beach Drive. pbtowncouncil.org Next meeting March 18. pbtowncouncil.org

PB Planning Group: Meets 6:30-9 p.m. second Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Next meeting March 11. pbplanning.org

ZLAC Rowing Club: 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive. Open to all experienced women rowers. Free. RSVP: chris-84rower@cox.net

Apply for How-To Festival: Volunteer to teach something you know in a 20- or 45-minute workshop May 30. Applications close March 31, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free. (858) 581-9934. sandiego.gov/howtofestival

Student Rock Concert: 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 7, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Crown Point Junior Music Academy’s Music Club performs. Free.

Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mach 8, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Hands-on experience using decorator tips to create designs. Recipes include chocolate, vanilla, carrot cakes; buttercream and cream cheese frostings with plant-based ingredients. Free. Required registration: bit.ly/vegancakedecorating (858) 581-9934.

Big Bag Book Sale: Monday March 9, Wednesday March 11, Saturday March 14, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Purchase a book bag and fill it during the book sale for $5, then pay just $5 every time you fill it with books at the above dated book sales. (858) 581-9934.

“Harriet” screens: 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 13, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Oscar-nominated story of Harriet Tubman and her quest to lead hundreds of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad. Popcorn provided. Free. (858) 581-9934.

Your Amazing Brain: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Students in grades 6-8 may explore the brain’s anatomy and experience first-hand how our brains communicate with our senses. Registration required: sandiego.gov/librarynext

Art reception: “Views From a Mountain,” by photographers Timothy Mountain and Brian Miller. Landscape, still life, and abstract photos in High Dynamic Range (HDR). Reception, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, on view through April 23, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934.

St. Patrick’s 10K Run: A two- to four-mile run/walk around Mission Bay Park, 7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2688 E. Mission Bay Drive. Includes medals for all finishers, pizza and beer at finish, T-shirt and 10K awards to top three racers in each age division. Tickets: $15-$45. bit.ly/stpatricksday10k

Arod Quartet: 2 p.m. musical prelude, 3 p.m. performance Sunday, March 15, Conrad Prebys Performing Art Center, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla. Arod Quartet, first prize winner of the 2016 ARD International Music Competition, performs Haydn, Bartók and Beethoven. Prelude by San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory. Tickets: $41. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

St. Patrick’s Day Cruise: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, March 17, board the William D. Evans at Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 W. Mission Bay Drive. Cruise includes $6 Irish whiskey drinks, DJs playing EDM and top 40 beats. Wear green. $20-$25 per person at bit.ly/stpatricksdaycruise info@bahiahotel.com

Go Wild with Zovargo: 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to learn about animals in the rainforest and what can be done to help the endangered species during this STEAM program. Free. (858) 581-9934.

Annual Dinner & Casino Night: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 19 aboard the William D. Evans Historic Sternwheeler launching from the Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa, 3999 Mission Blvd. Celebrate PB’s accomplishments from 2019 with gambling, a plated dinner and silent auction to benefit Discover Pacific Beach’s many programs. Tickets: $65-$625 at pacificbeach.org

Dance ‘Concert’: 7 p.m. prelude, 8 p.m. performance Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, Conrad Prebys Performing Art Center, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla. Tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, founder and artistic director of Dorrance Dance, brings innovation to the tap tradition and paves the way for a new generation. Tickets: From $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Kite Fest & “Mary Poppins”: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn to make your own kite in a hands-on workshop, then watch a screening of “Mary Poppins,” 2:30-5 p.m. Free. Registration required: sdplcalendar.org

Vieness Piano Duo Concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Noted pianists Eva Schaumkell and Vijay Venkatesh enthrall audiences with their electric and captivating performances of a wide range of repertoire. Free. (858) 581-9934. sdplcalendar.org

Parenting Workshop: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Family coach Hilde Gross discusses how to balance love and discipline and avoid everyday power struggles. Free. (858) 581-9934. sdplcalendar.org

Exploring Mars with Kobie Boykins: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Conrad Prebys Performing Art Center, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla. NASA mechanical engineer and supervisor of sensory teams for the rover “Curiosity,” shares his boundless enthusiasm for unraveling the mysteries of outer space and recounts the latest exciting chapter of Mars exploration. Tickets: from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 27, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Walk-ins are welcome, or make an appointment at MYSDBB.org/schedule or 1 (800) 4MY-SDBB.

Pick a flick: 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Come in or vote online at the PB Library Facebook page by March 13 for which film will be shown: “The Hours” (2002) or “The Women” (1939). Free. (858) 581-9934.

Campland Rocks: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Central Park, 22111 Pacific Beach Drive. Bring beach chairs and blankets for a night of dancing and live music by local band Slower. Family-friendly. Free.

Country Hoedown! 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive. Join the ladies of rowing club Crew XIII for a barbecue and tri-tip dinner, beer and wine, line dancing and more, costume contest, silent auction. Tickets: $35 through March 21, then $40. zlac.org or sandy@igood.com

Butterfly Jungle: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21-April 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20-May 10, Hidden Jungle Aviary, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. More than 30 species of butterflies in an aviary that also features exotic birds, including the endangered Bali myna and Mariana fruit dove. Wear bright colors to attract the butterflies. Included with admission. SDZSafariPark.org

Piano concert: 7 p.m. prelude, 8 p.m. performance Friday, April 3, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Named “jazz star of the future” by Wynton Marsalis, Christian Sands has formed this three piano program, featuring Helen Sung and Tadataka Unno, to present a fresh take on legendary pianist/composer Erroll Garner. Tickets: From $41. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

San Diego Crew Classic: This spring rowing regatta — Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5 along Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay — introduces generation after generation to the sport. It includes a fierce rowing competition between teams of highest caliber and there’s a beer garden! VIP access available to Champion’s Pavilion, which includes exclusive events, such as Classic Brunch by the Bay. Prices: $12-$450. crewclassic.org

5K for Healthy Kidneys: 8 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 1400 Vacation Isle Road. Alport Syndrome Foundation hosts race to benefit the foundation’s programs and services to support patients and families with Alport Syndrome, a rare genetic kidney disease. For all ages and experience levels. T-shirts and prizes available. $30 adults, $20 ages 12 and under. Register for both at bit.ly/ASFSD5K

