What’s happening in your neighborhood: Calendar of events for Pacific Beach March 2020

ONGOING EVENTS

Pacific Beach Farmer’s Market: 2-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Bayard Street between Garnet & Grand avenues. Find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, cheeses, breads, flowers and handcrafted artisan works.

Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. For those looking to improve public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience. Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

$5 Yoga Classes: All levels welcome, 10-11 a.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. second, fourth and fifth Fridays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m. Saturdays (Slow Flow) at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

Knitting Circle: 1-3 p.m. third Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Bring yarn, needles and a project. Next meeting Feb. 18. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh, 2055 Pacific Beach Drive. Next meeting March 7. (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

Let’s Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Wagging Tales: 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Young readers practice literacy skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. Next reading March 7. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Movie Day: 2-4:15 p.m. first Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. All movies rated G or PG. Free. Next film Feb. 7. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Balance Strong: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn leg-strengthening exercises to improve balance and posture. Chairs for seated exercises. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Game Night: 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Four in a Row, Tumbling Timbers, Pick-up Sticks, Dominoes, Cornhole, Chutes & Ladders, Bingo, Monopoly and more. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Hablamos: 1-2 p.m. third Fridays. Next meeting Feb. 21. Spanish conversation group, all skill levels, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Happy Hour: 2-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free, fun activities. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Do Your Homework @ the Library: 3-6 p.m. Mondays/Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays/Wednesdays. Free tutoring for Grades K-12. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Chair Yoga: 9:45-10:45 a.m. first and third Fridays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Promotes circulation, peace and relaxation. Wear comfy clothes. Next meets Feb. 7 and 21. Free. pblibraryfriends.org

Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman’s Club, 1721 Hornblend St., (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Youth programs include story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Note: All libraries closed Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day. 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m. third Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Get involved and offer input on the library’s future. Next meets Feb. 19. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Free Tax Prep: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, through April 13, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Volunteers from AARP’s Tax-Aide program help prepare your income taxes. No appointments taken; check-in by 3:30 p.m. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Library book sales: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Most items 50 percent off retail at Feb. 5 sale. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Chess at the Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m., first Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. All ages and experience levels welcome for casual play. Bring a chess set if you have one. Next meeting March 3. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Puzzle Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. fourth Mondays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Everyone is invited to work on a jigsaw puzzle together. Next meets Feb. 24. Free. (858) 581-9934.

PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30-4:10 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-11. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Bingo for Adults: 1-2:30 p.m. second Thursday. Next meets Feb. 13. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Qigong: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Practice deep breathing, gentle movements and stretching to promote vitality, improved balance, stronger immune system and better circulation. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Residents encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928. Next meeting Feb. 18.

Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Feb. 18.

Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays, Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Feb. 12. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women’s Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. Prospective members must be age 21 or older and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. Next meeting Feb. 10. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Woman’s Club: 6-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays, 1721 Hornblend St. Refreshments provided, all welcome. Next meeting Feb. 6. pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers invited. (619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. Next meets Feb. 6. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. Next meets Feb. 10. beautifulpb.com

PB Town Council: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. third Wednesdays, Crown Point Junior Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. at Pacific Beach Drive. pbtowncouncil.org Next meeting Feb. 19. pbtowncouncil.org

PB Planning Group: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Next meeting Feb. 26. pbplanning.org

ZLAC Rowing Club: 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive. Open to all experienced women rowers. Free. RSVP: chris-84rower@cox.net

Lunar New Year Celebration: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, North Clairemont Library, 4616 Clairemont Drive. Celebrate the Year of the Rat, with crafts and a traditional Chinese treat. While supplies last. Free. (858) 581-9931.

YMCA Fundraiser Kick-Off: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Beach & Bay Family YMCA, 4606 Ingraham St. Includes access to the climbing wall, kids crafts, a Valentine Day family photo op and more. Free. (858) 273-9622.

Hanzhi Wang Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Wang, first prize winner of the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Audition, performs accordion arrangements from Bach, Scarlatti, Rameau, Schnittke and Grieg, 2 p.m. prelude from students from the San Diego Youth Symphony & Conservatory. Tickets: $41. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Vegan Cooking: Asian cuisine, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Tempeh and Jasmine Rice Lettuce Wraps, Potsticker Spinach Salad with Lemon Ginger Hoisin Sauce, and Chick’n Orange Sesame Noodles. Apron recommended. Free. (858) 581-9934. Due to limited space, there is a waitlist. Register at sandiego.librarymarket.com

Love-a-Palooza Film Fest: On Friday, Feb. 14 the PB Library, 4275 Cass St. will screen four romance classics — “Cinderella,” 10-11:15 a.m.; “Moonstruck,” noon to 1:45 p.m.; “Casablanca,” 2-3:45 p.m. and “Annie Hall,” 4-5:45 p.m. with complimentary popcorn and chocolates. Free admission. (858) 581-9934.

The Intertidal Zone: Where Land Meets Sea: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Students in grades 9-12 will learn about the intertidal zone’s characteristics and ecosystem. A Library NExT program. Free. Registration required at sandiego.librarymarket.com

Bishop Susan’s Visit: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, St. Andrew’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 1050 Thomas Ave. Often includes baptisms, confirmations, receptions and reaffirmations. Free. (858) 273-3022. standrewspb.org

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Dr. Zofia Dziewanowska, a retired physician/scientist, traveled the world during her international research on cancer and will share her observations from a 2008 trip to Azerbaijan in the south Caucasus. Free.

Brentano Quartet: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Première of American composer Matthew Aucoin’s “String Quartet (2019).” Prelude lecture 7 p.m. by Michael Gerdes. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Korean Culture & Cuisine: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Short documentaries, followed by traditional refreshments. Free. Advance online registration required. (858) 581-9934. sandiegolibrary.org

PB Mural Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, meet at Randall’s Sandals, 1033 Garnet Ave. Guided walking art tour of PB murals will be led by beautifulPB volunteer Leslie Dufour. Brick and Bell Café, Yerba Mate Bar & Empanadas and Koffee Kat will provide energy stops along the way. Free. E-mail PBartmurals@gmail.com to RSVP.

Kick-a-thon: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Red Dragon Championship Martial Arts, 1603 Garnet Ave. RDCMA students and community members will attempt 100-1,000 kicks to fundraise for beautifulPB’s mural program. Kicking sessions are 45 minutes. Minimum suggested donation of $5 gets the participant one free month of martial arts training, for all ages and skill levels. Prizes. (858) 263-4212. info@martialartspacificbeach.com

Solid Brass Concert: Hard-hitting funk, R&B and rock band performs tunes from Chicago; Blood, Sweat & Tears; Average White Band and more, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free. Donations accepted. (858) 581-9934.

San Diego Bird Festival: Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 26 to March 1, Marina Village Conference Center, 1936 Quivira Way. Celebrate and observe the birds and habitats of San Diego County, with speakers and refreshments. Proceeds support the education, conservation and sanctuary programs of San Diego Audubon Society. Price: Free to $135. Schedule/registration at bit.ly/sdbirdfestival (801) 671-9505.

Black History Month Pick a Flick: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Either “Do the Right Thing” (rated R) or “Southside with You” (PG-13) screened. Vote online at the PB Library Facebook page by Feb. 14. Free. (858) 581-9934.

Piano concert: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Hélène Grimaud performs miniatures by Chopin, Debussy, Satie and Silvestrov. Prelude lecture 7 p.m. by Michael Gerdes. Tickets from $41. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Annual Dinner & Casino Night: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 19 aboard the William D. Evans Historic Sternwheeler launching from the Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa, 3999 Mission Blvd. Celebrate PB’s accomplishments from 2019 with gambling, a plated dinner and silent auction to benefit Discover Pacific Beach’s many programs. Tickets: $65-$625 at pacificbeach.org

San Diego Leprechaun Run: 7:30 a.m. registration, Saturday, March 14, 900 Garnet Ave. 5K begins 9 a.m., Kids 1K begins 10:15 a.m. Participants receive drink ticket for Mavericks Beach Club, 860 Garnet Ave. for post-race celebration. Price: $25-$40. sandiegorunningco.com/leprechaunrun

Butterfly Jungle: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 21-April 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20-May 10, Hidden Jungle Aviary, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. More than 30 species of butterflies in an aviary that also features exotic birds, including the endangered Bali myna and Mariana fruit dove. Wear bright colors to attract the butterflies. Included with admission. SDZSafariPark.org

— To submit event details for the March calendar, e-mail information to sduffy@lajollalight.com by Feb. 24.

