What’s happening in your neighborhood: Pacific Beach Calendar of Events for January 2020

ONGOING EVENTS

Pacific Beach Farmer’s Market: 2-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Bayard Street between Garnet & Grand avenues. Find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, cheeses, breads, flowers and handcrafted artisan works.

Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. For those looking to improve public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience. Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

$5 Yoga Classes: All levels welcome, 10-11 a.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. second, fourth and fifth Fridays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m. Saturdays (Slow Flow) at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

Advertisement

Knitting Circle: 1-3 p.m. third Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Bring yarn, needles and a project. Next meets Jan. 21. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh, 2055 Pacific Beach Drive. Next meeting Feb. 1. (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

Let’s Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Wagging Tales: 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Young readers practice literacy skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. Next reading Feb. 1. pblibraryfriends.org

Advertisement

Family Movie Day: 2-4:15 p.m. first Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. All movies rated G or PG. Free. Next film Feb. 7. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Balance Strong: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn leg-strengthening exercises to improve balance and posture. Chairs for seated exercises. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Game Night: 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Four in a Row, Tumbling Timbers, Pick-up Sticks, Dominoes, Cornhole, Chutes & Ladders, Bingo, Monopoly and more. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Hablamos: 1-2 p.m. third Fridays. Next meeting Jan. 17. Spanish conversation group, all skill levels, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Happy Hour: 2-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free, fun activities. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Do Your Homework @ the Library: 3-6 p.m. Mondays/Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays/Wednesdays. Free tutoring for Grades K-12. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Chair Yoga: 9:45-10:45 a.m. first and third Fridays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Promotes circulation, peace and relaxation. Wear comfy clothes. Next meets Jan. 17 and Feb. 7. Free. pblibraryfriends.org

Advertisement

Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman’s Club, 1721 Hornblend St., (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Youth programs include story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Note: All libraries closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Day. 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Friends of the PB Library: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Get involved and offer input on the library’s future. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Library book sales: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Most items 50 percent off retail at Jan. 8 sale. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Chess at the Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m., first Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. All ages and experience levels welcome for casual play. Bring a chess set if you have one. Next meeting Feb. 4. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30-4:10 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-11. Free. New craft every week, using crayons, paints and glue. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Bingo for Adults: 1-2:30 p.m. second Thursday. Next meets Jan. 9. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Advertisement

Qigong: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Practice deep breathing, gentle movements and stretching to promote vitality, improved balance, stronger immune system and better circulation. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Residents encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928. Next meeting Jan. 21.

Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Jan. 21.

Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays, Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Jan. 8. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women’s Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. Seeks new members who’d like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older, and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. Next meeting Jan. 13. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Woman’s Club: 6-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays, 1721 Hornblend St. Refreshments provided, all welcome. Next meeting Feb. 6. pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers invited. (619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. Next meets Feb. 6. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. Next meets Jan. 13. beautifulpb.com

PB Town Council: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. third Wednesdays, Crown Point Junior Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. at Pacific Beach Drive. pbtowncouncil.org Next meeting Jan. 15. pbtowncouncil.org

PB Planning Group: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Next meeting Jan. 22. pbplanning.org

ZLAC Rowing Club: 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive. Women’s rowing. Open to all experienced women rowers. Free. RSVP: chris-84rower@cox.net

Baby Blockbusters: 11-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Enjoy a short animated film for kids. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Dance Party: 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Toddlers will learn basic dance and movement skills, creative expression, coordination to popular children’s songs. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Feature Film: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Showing “Yesterday,” about a struggling musician who plagiarizes The Beatles’ work to launch his career. PG-13. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

8th annual San Diego Brew Festival: 1-4 p.m. (opens noon for VIP) Saturday, Jan. 11, Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Road. 70 breweries, 150 beers, food trucks and music. Unlimited beer tastings. General: $45. VIP: $60. sandiegobeerfest.com

Bridal Bazaar: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, Halls D & E of San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive. Wedding ideas, products and services. Tickets: $15, includes drawings and fashion show at noon and 2:30 p.m. bridalbazaar.com

Author Talk: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Don Liponi will discuss his book “La Rumorosa: Rock Art Along the Border,” a survey of Kumeyaay and related artwork in Southern California, Colorado River Corridor, Western Arizona and Baja California. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Library NExT: Coral Reef EcoArt: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Kids in grades 3-5 explore marine science concepts while scuba divers, researchers and ocean explorers share life lessons. Art project brings lessons to life. Registration required: sandiego.gov/librarynext (858) 581-9934.

Travel presentation: La Jolla Photo Travelers Club hosts Bill Altaffer on his trip to “Siberia on the Lena River,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. Refreshments served.

State of the City: Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s annual address, 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. downtown.

Flute & Piano Jazz Concert: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. San Diego jazz legend Mike Wofford and award-winning jazz flutist Holly Hofmann, play selections from the Great American Songbook. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

How’s Your Heart?



Find out at the wellness lecture ‘Heart Attack & Stroke Risk Factors,’ presented by Sharp Healthcare, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free. Register: 1 (800) 827-4277. sharp.com/citywellness (File)

Pick a Flick: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Showing of either “His Girl Friday” or “To Catch a Thief.” Vote by Jan. 10 facebook.com/Pacific Beach Library. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23-24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, 955 Harbor Island Drive. In-water displays, marine services and products, boating seminars, boat rides and more. Food at Island Prime, Coasterra and C-Level. $15 adults. Free for ages 12 and under. Active military, EMTs, Police and Fire personnel free on Thursday and Friday with ID. (619) 497-5254. bigbayboatshow.com

Kian Soltani / Julio Eliza Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Cellist Soltani and pianist Elizade perform Stravinsky, Beethoven, Arvo Pärt and Franck. Youth Symphony and Conservatory students perform prelude at 2 p.m. Tickets: $41 at bit.ly/soltaniandelizade

College Night Party Cruise: 8:30 p.m. boarding, 9 p.m. departure and return at midnight. Thursday, Jan. 30, meet at Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 W. Mission Bay Drive. Includes $4 White Claw drink specials, live DJ and dancing. Tickets: $10 at bit.ly/collegenightpartycruise (858) 488-0551. info@bahiahotel.com

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Family concert recommended for ages 3-8. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 children. bit.ly/jazzyash

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy

Send February and March events for inclusion in next month’s calendar to sduffy@lajollalight.com by Jan. 23 or call (858) 875-5953 with the details.