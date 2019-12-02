What’s happening in your neighborhood: Calendar of events for Pacific Beach December 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

Pacific Beach Farmer’s Market: 2-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Bayard Street between Garnet & Grand avenues. Find fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, meats, cheeses, breads, flowers, sauces, gourmet dining options and handcrafted artisan works.

Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. Whether you’re looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

$5 Yoga Classes: All levels welcome, 10-11 a.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. on second, fourth and fifth Fridays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m. Saturdays (Slow Flow) at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

Knitting Circle: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays and 1-3 p.m. third Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Bring yarn, needles and a project. Next meets Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 21. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh, 2055 Pacific Beach Drive. Next meeting Dec. 7. (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

Let’s Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Wagging Tales: 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturdays, Children’s Area of PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Young readers practice literacy skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. Next reading Dec. 7. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Movie Day: 2-4:15 p.m. first Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. All movies rated G or PG. Free. Next film Dec. 6. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Balance Strong: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays (not held Dec. 26), PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn leg-strengthening exercises to improve balance and posture. Chairs for seated exercises. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Game Night: 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Four in a Row, Tumbling Timbers, Pick-up Sticks, Dominoes, Cornhole, Chutes & Ladders, Bingo, Monopoly and more. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Hablamos: 1-2 p.m. third Fridays. Next meeting Dec. 20. Spanish conversation group, all skill levels, library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Do Your Homework @ the Library: 3-6 p.m. Mondays/Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays/Wednesdays, through Dec. 19. Free tutoring for Grades K-12. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Gamer’s Wednesday: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Friendly competitions for grades 6-9 at PB Teen Center. Free. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman’s Club, 1721 Hornblend St., (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Youth programs include story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Note: Early hours 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. All libraries closed Thursday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Library book sales: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Most items 50 percent off retail at Dec. 4 sale. May move inside during bad weather. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Chess at the Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m., first Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. All ages and experience levels welcome for casual play. Bring a chess set if you have one. Next meeting Jan. 7, 2020. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30 to 4:10 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-11. Free. New craft every week, using crayons, paints and glue. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Bingo for Adults: 1-2:30 p.m. second Thursday. Next meets Dec. 12. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Qigong: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Practice deep breathing, gentle movements and stretching to promote vitality, improved balance, stronger immune system and better circulation. Canceled Dec. 24 and 31. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Residents encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928. Next meeting Dec. 17.

Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Dec. 17.

Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Dec. 11. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women’s Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. Seeks new members who’d like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older, and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. Next meeting Dec. 9. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Woman’s Club: 6-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays, 1721 Hornblend St. Refreshments provided, all women welcome. Next meeting Dec. 5. pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers invited. (619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. Next meets Dec. 5. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. Next meets Dec. 9. beautifulpb.com

PB Town Council: Meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays (except December) at Crown Point Junior Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. at Pacific Beach Drive. pbtowncouncil.org Next meeting Jan. 15, 2020. pbtowncouncil.org

PB Planning Group: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Next meeting Jan. 22, 2020. pbplanning.org

ZLAC Rowing Club: 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive. Women’s rowing. Open to all experienced women rowers. Free. RSVP: chris-84rower@cox.net

DATED EVENTS

“The Stories They Tell: 100 Years of Photography:” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, now through Feb. 17, Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Details the history of photography through work by 33 artists. Donation. mopa.org

The Grinch is back!: The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park is once again transformed into snow-covered Whoville — right down to the last can of Who-hash — as the 22nd annual production of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” takes the Shiley Stage through Dec. 29. Tickets start at $29 for adults; $19 for ages 17 and under, at theoldglobe.org or (619) 234-5623. Children under age 3 will be admitted to 11 a.m. performances only.

See Scuba Santa: Guests visiting Birch Aquarium at Scripps will be treated to special appearances by Scuba Santa for the aquarium’s annual celebration, Seas ‘n’ Greetings, which runs through Dec. 31 at 2300 Expedition Way, in La Jolla. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday activities include scavenger hunts, close-up animal encounters and live holiday music on weekends, included with admission: $16-$19.50. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Poetry Workshop: 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Teens and tweens will learn about “list poems” and create their own. Inspired by the 2019 One Book For Teens selection: “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander. Free. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Photos with Santa: Friends, family and pets are invited a photo opportunity with Santa Claus — complete with green screen technology! Fill out the release form in advance at bit.ly/pbmodelreleaseform

and bring it along, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 5 at the PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Natale Journey to the North Pole: 5 and 8 p.m., through Dec. 6 at the South Promenade, 2850 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station. Circus-style big show, including top acrobatic performers and dancing animatronic polar bears. The “Holiday Village” has train rides, glacier-like climbing wall, bounce house and vendors selling holiday merchandise and food. Show tickets: $29-$85. lafiestashows.com or bit.ly/natalejourneytothenorthpole

Christmas on Crystal Pier: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 4500 Ocean Blvd. Get the ultimate PB holiday photo and take pictures with Santa. Tree lighting at sunset. Pictures with Santa are not guaranteed for those who arrive after 3:45 p.m. This is a weather-permitting event. Cost: $10, or $5 with donation of school supplies for PB schools. pacificbeach.org

Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Participation includes breakfast, arts & crafts, yard games and a photo with Santa. Bring a camera. Admission from $3. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Yuletide at Santa Clara Rec Center: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place. Photos with Santa, arts & crafts, beverage bar (no alcohol), games, front row seats to the Mission Bay Parade of Lights. Bring blankets and beach chairs. Tickets: 25 cents. (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Pablo Sáinz Villegas Tribute to Segovia: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Baker-Baum Concert Hall in The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla Music Society’s 2019 Education Ambassador, Pablo Sáinz Villegas explores the breadth and dynamic versatility of the guitar in tribute to the father of modern classical guitar, Andrés Segovia. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Parade of Lights Dinner: 5-8 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8 and 15, aboard the “Berkeley” steam ferry boat, Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 N. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Watch the annual parade of boats decorated for the theme “Comic-Con on the Bay.” Dinner served, no-host bar. Tickets: $60 adults, $25 ages 3-12. Reservations: sdmaritime.org

Vegan Cooking 101: Gifts from the Kitchen: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn to make delicious plant-based food. Register online. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

The Gendered Brain: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Gail Lynn Hooker, adjunct professor at The College of New Jersey and LaSalle University, will discuss the structural and functional differences between the male and female brain. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Gingerbread House Party



The houses will be provided if you bring a bag of candy to share with fellow decorators, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Advance registration required. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Sing-A-Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, PB Library, 4275 Cass. Monta Briant will sign stories and sing songs, while sharing tips on using sign language as an early communication tool with babies and toddlers. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Olive Café Holiday Craft Market: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, The Olive Café, 805 Santa Clara Place. Shop local handmade crafts, art, jewelry, natural body products and more. Complimentary coffee and pastries provided by Olive Baking Company. (858) 488-1224. olivecafe.biz

“Between River and Rim: Hiking the Grand Canyon”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Baker-Baum Concert Hall in The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave, La Jolla. To share the Grand Canyon’s uncharged glory and shed light on the myriad threats it faces, writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride share their experiences of trekking the length of the canyon on foot. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Feature Film: 2-3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. “Elf” tells the story of a man raised in the North Pole who goes to New York City to look for his real dad. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Santa Run: Check-in 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 900 Garnet Ave. A series of runs that include a 5K fun run, one mile run waves with your dog, a kids run, and competitive waves. Participants receive Santa suit or hat, Santa Run sunglasses, complimentary drink ticket. Tickets: $20-$40. Details/times: sandiegorunningco.com/santarun

Crafternoon: Glass Etching: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn to make gifts by etching on glass in this hands-on workshop. For adults; kids may assist. Free. Registration required. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Nutcracker Tea Party with San Diego Ballet: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Building 177, 2875 Dewey Road, Liberty Station. The inaugural tea party is an afternoon of tea; hot cocoa and cookies; and includes a narrated, interactive performance of “The Nutcracker” by San Diego Ballet, a visit from Santa and more. Tickets: $55. (619) 302-0888. info@libertystation.com or bit.ly/nutcrackerteaparty

Puzzle Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. The community is invited to work on a jigsaw puzzle together. Puzzles provided. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Pick a Flick: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Vote between “About a Boy” or “Trading Places” online by Dec. 13. Winner will be screened on Dec. 27. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, PB Library 4275 Cass St. Walk-ins are welcome, or make an appointment at MYSDBB.org/schedule or 1 (800) 4MY-SDBB.

New Year’s Eve Beach Party 2020: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, the Catamaran Resort. Celebrate the New Year with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and four ballrooms filled with top-tier entertainment and DJs. Optional VIP Party Boat upgrade: departures at 8:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Tickets: $125-$155. bit.ly/newyearseve2020

SHARE YOUR LOCAL EVENT: Send details for PB Monthly's January calendar to sduffy@lajollalight.com by Dec. 27. Questions? Call (858) 875-5953.


