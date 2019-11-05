What’s Happening in Your Neighborhood: Calendar of Events for Pacific Beach November 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

Original Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Promenade at Pacific Beach, 4110 Mission Blvd.

Pacific Beach Toastmasters: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Rec Center, 4649 Gresham St. Whether you’re looking to improve your public speaking skills, practice giving presentations, or just become more confident in front of an audience, Toastmasters provides a structured environment to help you along. pbtoastmasters.com

$5 Yoga Classes: All levels welcome, 10-11 a.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. on second, fourth and fifth Fridays (Chair Yoga); 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays (Slow Flow); 10-11 a.m. Saturdays (Slow Flow) at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St. (858) 483-2300, christpb.org

Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve Work Party: 9 a.m. to noon, first Saturdays. Help preserve and enhance the marsh, 2055 Pacific Beach Drive. Next meeting Dec. 7. (858) 534-2077, missionbaymarshes.org

Let’s Make Art: For ages 4-9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Wagging Tales: 10:30-11:30 a.m., first Saturdays, Children’s Area of PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Young readers practice literacy skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. Next reading Dec. 7. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Movie Day: 2-4:15 p.m. first Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. All movies rated G or PG. Free. Next film Dec. 6. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Balance Strong: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Learn leg-strengthening exercises to improve balance and posture. Chairs for seated exercises. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Knitting Circle: Bring yarn, needles and a project and join the group, 1-3 p.m. third Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays at the PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free. Next meetings Nov. 16 and 19. pblibraryfriends.org

Family Game Night: 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, PB Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. Four in a Row, Tumbling Timbers, Pick-up Sticks, Dominoes, Cornhole, Chutes & Ladders, Bingo, Monopoly and more. Free. (858) 581-9927. bit.ly/pbreccenter

Hablamos: 1-2 p.m. third Fridays. Next meeting Nov. 15. Spanish conversation group, all skill levels, library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Do Your Homework @ the Library: 3-6 p.m. Mondays/Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays/Wednesdays. Free tutoring for Grades K-12. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Pacific Beach Teen Center: Activities include a game room for ages 11-15, open 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Gamer’s Wednesday: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Friendly competitions for grades 6-9 at PB Teen Center. Free. Rec Center, 1405 Diamond St. (858) 581-9927, bit.ly/pbreccenter

Community Exercise Classes: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays/Thursdays. Free through San Diego Continuing Education, PB Woman’s Club, 1721 Hornblend St., (858) 882-7729, pbwomansclub.org

Pacific Beach/Taylor Branch Library: Youth programs include story times, visits by entertainers, monthly teen book discussion group and free tutoring. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday; 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Note: Early hours 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. All libraries closed Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving. 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Library book sales: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Most items 50 percent off retail at Nov. 6 sale. May move inside during bad weather. PB Library, 4275 Cass St. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Chess at the Beach: 5:30-7:30 p.m., first Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. All ages and experience levels welcome for casual play. Bring a chess set if you have one. Next meeting Nov. 5. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

PB Artists: Noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays. Drop-in program for adults. Free. Bring art supplies. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Arts & Crafts for Kids: 3:30 to 4:10 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-11. Free. New craft every week, using crayons, paints and glue. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Bingo for Adults: 1-2:30 p.m. second Thursday. Next meets Nov. 14. Free. Santa Clara Rec Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place, (858) 581-9928, bit.ly/screccenter

Qigong: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Practice deep breathing, gentle movements and stretching to promote vitality, improved balance, stronger immune system and better circulation. (858) 581-9934, pblibraryfriends.org

Santa Clara/PB Park & Rec Council: Meets 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays. Community encouraged to attend. Location alternates between Santa Clara and Pacific Beach rec centers. To confirm, call (858) 581-9928. Next meeting Nov. 19.

Mission Beach Planning Board: Meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Belmont Park Meeting Room, Fitness Advantage at the Plunge, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Nov. 19.

Mission Beach Town Council: Meets 6 p.m. second Wednesdays at the Community Room, Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. Next meeting Nov. 13. missionbeachtc.com

Mission Beach Women’s Club: Meets 5 p.m. second Mondays. Seeks new members who’d like to contribute to the beach community. Prospective members must be age 21 or older, and attend two meetings and one event. 840 Santa Clara Place. Next meeting Nov. 11. (858) 488-2628, mbwc.org

Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club: Meets 7:20 a.m. for breakfast Thursdays at the Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave. Newcomers invited. (619) 804-4917.

Pacific Beach Surf Club: Meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays at VFW, 853 Turquoise St. Next meets Nov. 7. pacificbeachsurfclub.com

Beautiful PB: Meets 6 p.m. second Mondays at Oakmont of Pacific Beach, 955 Grand Ave. Next meets Nov. 11. beautifulpb.com

PB Town Council: Meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays (except December) at Crown Point Junior Music Academy, 4033 Ingraham St. at Pacific Beach Drive. pbtowncouncil.org Next meeting Nov. 20. pbtowncouncil.org

PB Planning Group: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Next meeting Nov. 27. pbplanning.org

ZLAC Rowing Club: 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, ZLAC Rowing Club, 1111 Pacific Beach Drive. Women’s rowing. Open to all experienced women rowers. Free. RSVP: chris-84rower@cox.net

DATED EVENTS

“The Stories They Tell: A Hundred Years of Photography:” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, now through Feb. 17, 2020, Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. This exhibit details the history of photography through work by 33 artists throughout 10 decades. Free admission, suggested donation. mopa.org

I Love a Clean San Diego Celebration: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, William D. Evans sternwheeler, departing from the Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 W. Mission Bay Drive. Social mixer and dinner cruise for ILACSD’s 65th Anniversary Benefit Celebration, music, entertainment, silent and live auctions. Tickets: $165. ilacsd.org

11th annual Beer Week: Through Sunday, Nov. 10, various breweries, bars and restaurants to promote more than 130 independent craft breweries in the County. sdbw.sdbeer.com

Farruquito: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Renowned flamenco dancer performs alongside cast of live musicians, singers and dancers. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

“Dallas Buyers Club”: Screens 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. An HIV-positive man traffics unapproved medical drugs in order to help fellow patients in an era when doctors were still struggling to understand the virus (rated R). Part of “One Book One San Diego” series. Free. (858) 581-9934. kpbs.org/one-book

The Intertidal Zone: Where Land Meets Sea: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. For grades 3-5. This workshop explores characteristics of the inter-tidal zone and how marine invertebrates adapt to its extreme conditions. Free. (858) 581-9934. Required registration at bit.ly/wherelandmeetssea

Vegan Cooking 101: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Plant-based meal of turkey day sandwiches and pumpkin pie. Free. (858) 581-9934. Mandatory registration at bit.ly/vegan101thanksgiving

Art Exhibition: “Art for the Common Dog,” on view Nov. 16 -Jan. 24 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Steve Webb paints in a contemporary expressionist style, showcasing residential landscapes and whimsical views from a dog’s perspective. (858) 581-9934.

Crown Point Jr. Music Academy Rock Concert: 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Music Academy students take the stage. Free. (858) 581-9934.

Overcoming Overthinking: Adjunct professor Gail Lynn Hooker (The College of New Jersey and La Salle University) will discuss how overthinking, worrying and clear thinking differ; the effect of overthinking on mental and physical health, and what strategies to use to manage thoughts, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Free. (858) 581-9934.

Danish String Quartet: Five Concert Exploration, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23 and Friday, Nov. 22; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Presented by La Jolla Music Society and based on Bach’s seminal fugal writing, including the final Beethoven string quartets. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Belmont Park’s Beachside Fall Fest: 5 p.m. to closing, Fridays-Sundays in November, 3146 Mission Blvd. The Hay Maze and festive-themed rides and attractions continue, including live entertainment. Specials for first responders, military veterans and more. Free admission/parking. (858) 228-9283, belmontpark.com or bit.ly/beachsidefallfest

Downtown at Sundown: “México quiero conocerte” and “Bound to the Earth,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 (exhibit on view to March 15). Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 1100 Kettner Blvd. (between Broadway and B Street). Photographs by Graciela Iturbide and Manuel Álvarez Bravo. Free admission and tours, music, drink specials at adjacent Stone Brewing Company Store. mcasd.org

Pick a flick: Visit PB Library, 4275 Cass St. by Friday, Nov. 8, or go online at bit.ly/pbfilmvote to vote on which film will be screened at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. “Adams Family Values” OR “Pieces of April.” (858) 581-9934.

STEAM POWER! 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Recommended for ages 8-13, arts & crafts, science education, new books. Free. (858) 581-9934.

“The Eight: Reindeer Monologues” by Jeff Goode: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 22, 23, 30 and Dec. 6, 13, 14, Point Loma Playhouse, 3035 Talbot St. This dark Christmas comedy includes scandal, confessions and corruption at the North Pole between Santa Clause and his reindeers. Recommended for mature audience. Open seating. Tickets $14-$20 at the door or pointlomaplayhouse.com

San Diego Margarita Madness 5K Run: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, East Mission Bay Park, 2195 E. Mission Bay Drive. Three-mile course, with focus on margaritas and fun with friends and family. DJs and dancing before and after the race. Check-in 2 p.m., first wave 4 p.m. Registration includes 5K Run Medal at the finish line, a T-shirt, race bib, margarita at the finish line and admission to the after-party. $40. Parking: $15 per car, cash only. info@margaritamadness5krun.com or bit.ly/margaritamadness

Concert at the Library: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, PB Library, 4275 Cass St. Vocalist Earl Thomas will present a Gospel Revival. Free. (858) 581-9934. pblibraryfriends.org

Toys for Tots at the Track: Sunday, Nov. 24. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Stretch Run admission gates and receive free admission to the track. (858) 755-1141. bit.ly/delmartoysfortots

Family Fun Run: 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, Del Mar Fairgrounds, Racetrack, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Participants receive a Fun Run T-shirt, two racetrack admission passes, access to games, prizes, live entertainment and holiday crafts. Tickets: $10-$20. (858) 755-1141. bit.ly/delmarfunrun (Optional three-course Thanksgiving meal $100 per person.) Tickets at bit.ly/delmarthanksgivingbrunch

Christmas on Crystal Pier: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 4500 Ocean Blvd. PB holiday photo with Santa Claus. Tree lighting at sunset. Pictures not guaranteed for those who arrive after 3:45 p.m. This is a weather-permitting event. Cost: $10, or $5 with donation of supplies for PB schools. For details, visit pacificbeach.org

