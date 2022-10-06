On the Menu: Mavericks Beach Club is a Pacific Beach lollapalooza

If the divine ocean breezes with jaw-dropping views of the Crystal Pier from the upstairs balcony of Mavericks Beach Club don’t pull you in, then perhaps the fresh, coastal Baja fare, or maybe the monumental presence of a contemporary, sprawling, bi-level event venue on Garnet Avenue will bowl you over.

Maybe it will be the five bars, or bright backyard patio that resembles a playground space for all ages will do it. The patio boasts a life-size Jenga game, Cornhole and Connect 4 and magically transforms into a buzzing 21 and over nightclub when the clock strikes 10 p.m.

Or how about the 40 big screen TVs, two dedicated dance floors, four separate DJ areas and giant fireplace that provides a spirited gathering spot in the main patio?

One of the patios at Mavericks Beach Club in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

Mavericks Beach Club, named after the largest surf break in the Pacific, likewise, does things in a big way.

“What sets Mavericks apart is the variety and level of events that take place here,” said Krista Marcheschi, director of events and marketing. “We take my crazy ideas and turn them into reality — like filling the patio with real snow, setting up wrestling rings, converting the space into a haunted house on Halloween, a miniature golf course for charity events and the list goes on.

“We’re known for going above and beyond because we have the space to do so,” Marcheschi said.

Want to visit? Mavericks Beach Club



Address: 860 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach



Phone: 858-999-0348



Website: maverickssd.com



Hours: Open 7 days a week, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays, noon to 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays during football season and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays.

Brainchild of the Verant Group, founded by owners Eric Lingenfelder, Mark Cirillo and David Cohen, these visionaries positioned Mavericks to be, “the highlight of Pacific Beach, a cornerstone of the community, a melting pot for everyone, and a place where memories are made,” Marcheschi said.

Every day of the week is an extravaganza, starting with bachelor and bachelorette viewing parties on Mondays that feature $5 drink specials including tequilas, margaritas and Mexican beers.

Tacos at Mavericks Beach Club. (Photography by Gabriela / Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

Taco Tuesdays offer a bountiful all-you-can-eat taco bar featuring choices of protein (chicken, carne asada and carnitas, or shrimp, ahi and mahi mahi upon request), paired with beans, rice and a fiesta of toppings. There is a trio of shredded cheeses, guacamole, roasted salsa and lime crema. It is all for $15 a person.

Trivia buffs can amaze and amuse themselves with mind games (and $4 drink specials) on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. when a trivia master conducts an event that blends Jeopardy! and Trivial Pursuit and awards prizes of all manners, from gift cards to swag to the evening’s top three whippersnappers.

Thursdays are always hopping with football night and DJ events, while Friday and Saturday evenings provide VIP tables with bottle service at the outdoor and indoor spaces, “just a good time to kick back and enjoy.”

The carnitas frittata at Mavericks Beach Club. (Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

Finally, breakfast lovers can indulge in brunch specials on the weekends paired with the mimosa bar and $15 Champagne bottles.

Now for the food part. The sassy fusion menu is filled with bright and refreshing coastal California cuisine items. They include garlic Parmesan wings (reportedly a fan favorite during sports seasons), salads, burritos and other fresh options like mahi wraps, citrus shrimp bowls and California fries. There is also a twist on nachos tricked out with carne asada, queso sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese.

Vegan and lighter choices feature the Impossible Patty, ahi poke bowls and zesty ceviche, while carnivorous palates can indulge in a classic Maverick Burger or a keto bowl packed with grilled flat iron steak, charred Brussels sprouts, fajita veggies, cheddar jack cheese and avocado.

The brunch Cali duo breakfast burrito at Mavericks Beach Club. (Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

Rise and shine with some popular brunch options, especially the Morning Rooster, a fun spin on the chicken sandwich that pairs a crispy chicken breast with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, a superfood spring mix, a zippy chipotle aioli and side of breakfast potatoes. Other faves include the breakfast burrito and the loaded avocado toast that piles a fried egg, avocado, feta, heirloom tomatoes and micro spinach on malted brown bread. All this can be washed down with the brunch cocktail, a blending of Jagermeister Cold Brew, Fernet, vanilla syrup, pineapple juice and Dropkick Horchata Cold Brew.

Incredibly dog friendly, Mavericks offers a healthy Mutt Menu with choice of a beef patty, grilled chicken breast or mahi mahi and side of white rice, strips of bacon and slices of American cheese for a bland and balanced canine diet.

For the kids there are sliders, quesadillas and bean and cheese burritos with fries.

The Mavericks bowl, California fries and wings are among menu options. (Photography by Gabriela / Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

For those who are picky, “we try to accommodate everyone’s dietary restrictions. All you have to do is ask, and we’ll figure something out for you,” Marcheschi said.

Mavericks is picky too. Everything is made in-house, incorporating the best quality ingredients for the best product using a bounty of organic produce, and grass-fed Angus beef.

Heading toward its fifth anniversary in March, Mavericks has already racked up some San Diego Reader’s Choice and San Diego Magazine awards in several categories, like winner of “Lord of the Wings” in 2019, Best Patio and Best Beach Bar.

There is also a large beer selection of 25 taps at each bar, frozen cocktails, including alcoholic slushies, and Boozy Otterpops, along with the Help-Yourself Beach Cooler for mix-and-match can options. Mavericks boasts five distinct bars, each one exuding a different vibe from sophisticated and intimate to homey, sporty and disco-retro so customers can find their mojo, kick back and chill.

The Beach Club offers something for everyone. During the day it’s filled with families, seasonal tourists and suits gathering for business lunches. The nighttime crowd is a mix of Pacific Beach regulars, visitors, San Diego denizens, the 21 to 40 clubby set, college students and even a handful of centenarians who have celebrated their special birthdays with standing ovations at Mavericks.

“It’s truly everyone’s neighborhood bar and destination,” Marcheschi said.

I’ll drink to that!

Recipes from Mavericks Beach Club

The citrus shrimp bowl at Mavericks Beach Club. (Courtesy of Mavericks Beach Club)

Citrus Shrimp Bowl

Prep time 20 min., cook time 5 min.

Ingredients:

• Cilantro lime rice (recipe below)

• Shredded green/ purple cabbage

• Mango salsa (recipe below)

• Citrus glaze (recipe below)

• 21-25 peeled and deveined shrimp

• Tequila

• Avocado

• Jalapeno, sliced

Citrus Lime Rice

Serves 6

Prep time 5 min., cook time 30 min.

Ingredients:

• 2 T. extra virgin olive oil

• 1 1/2 C. basmati rice or other long-grain white rice

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 2 1/4 C. spring water

• 1 tsp. salt

• Finely grated zest from one lime

• 3 T. lime juice

• 1 C. packed cilantro (leaves and tender stems only)

Directions:

1. Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan on medium high heat. Add the raw rice and stir to coat with olive oil. Cook, stirring occasionally until the rice has started to brown. Add the garlic and cook for one minute more.

2. Add water, salt and zest to the rice. Bring to a rolling boil, then cover and lower heat to maintain a very low simmer. Cook undisturbed for 15 minutes, then remove from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.

3. Transfer rice to a mixing/serving bowl. Pour lime juice over rice, and toss with chopped cilantro.

Citrus Glaze

Serves 8

Prep time 10 min.

Ingredients:

• 4 C. sweet chili sauce (mae ploy)

• 2 C. rice wine vinegar

• 1 C. teriyaki

• 1 C. honey

• 1 bunch cilantro, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth.

Mango Salsa

Serves 6

Prep time 5 min.

Ingredients:

• 4 mangoes, diced

• 2 red bell peppers, diced

• 2 green bell peppers, diced

• 2 jalapenos, diced

• 2 limes, juiced

• 1 bunch cilantro

• 1/2 T. salt

• 1/2 T. pepper

Directions:

Final step — cooking the shrimp

1. Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan on medium high heat. Once oil is up to heat (about 2-3min) place 8 shrimp into the pan, seasoning them with salt and pepper.

2. Once the shrimp have seared on one side for 2-3 min. and have a golden-brown color, flip the shrimp. Immediately deglaze the pan with 2-4 ounces of any tequila spirit. Let tequila burn off so little to no liquid is left.

3. Add in citrus glaze and reduce heat to medium-low allowing the glaze to thicken.

4. Plate starting with cilantro rice base, mango salsa, cabbage mix, citrus glazed shrimp, avocado and jalapenos.

5. Combine all components into serving bowl and enjoy!

Courtesy of Chef Andrew Tomic

