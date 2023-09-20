Pacific Beach sunglasses company has prime seat on Deion Sanders’ rocket ride

Blenders founder Chase Fisher shows a pair of Prime 21 sunglasses Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Pacific Beach. Blenders partnered with Colorado football coach Deion Sanders on the eyewear.

How does someone explain what it’s like to strap yourself to a rocket ship, hair pinned to your scalp, cheeks caved against the G-forces, as life accelerates in a blink?

Ask Chase Fisher, a surfer who founded a Pacific Beach sunglasses company called Blenders Eyewear.

The San Diego State grad sold shades out of a backpack on the boardwalk more than a decade ago, trying to fend off a ramen-noodles existence.

“I was teaching surf lessons, doing little side jobs,” said Fisher, 35. “I started selling shades at the beach, selling shades at pool parties, selling shades at street fairs. The whole business was built one pair, one customer, one sale at a time.

“I was about six months in and really down, not selling anything. I was about to quit. Some guy told me, ‘Chase, the only way you’re going to fail is if you stop. Just keep going.’”

Deion Sanders takes the field during warmups before the Buffaloes’ Sept. 9 game. (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Denver Post via Getty Images)

So, Fisher kept going.

He has built a company with six retail stores, linking Encinitas, Santa Monica, Houston, Austin and Delray Beach, Fla., to the company’s beating heart in San Diego.

Then came Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, the flashy former star with the megawatt smile. Prime Time.

Fisher’s father mentioned the charismatic coach a year and a half ago, when Sanders guided Jackson State. In a moment of serendipitous timing, Blenders found out that Sanders — recently named the coach at Colorado — was hunting an eyewear deal. The company cold-called the coach in March. They hammered out the details for distinctive shades called Prime 21 and were prepared to announce the partnership last week.

Then came that rocket ship.

An off-hand comment by Colorado State’s Jay Norvell during his coaches’ show leading into last weekend’s game against the Buffaloes lit the fuse.

“When I talk to grownups,” Norvell said, “I take my hat and sunglasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

The clear swipe at Sanders caused the coach to double and triple down, handing out sunglasses to his team and the hosts of ESPN’s “First Take” and “The Pat McAfee Show” as the network’s mammoth “College GameDay” show descended on Boulder, Colo.

Brace for liftoff.

Blenders’ sales have spiked 1,000 percent, Fisher said. He and other company officials jumped on a last-minute flight to Colorado for the game. The surfer found himself cresting the biggest wave of his life.

“It’s probably the greatest right-time, right-place, random moment in social media history,” Fisher said. “It feels as if Blenders became the face of pop culture in sports overnight. It’s hard to reconcile.

“The last 72 hours, to be honest, my life’s been an absolute movie. This is brand-transformational, truly, in front of our eyes.”

Deion Sanders partnered with Blenders Eyewear shortly after taking the head coaching job at Colorado. (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Denver Post via Getty Images)

It’s not all hyperbole. The story involving a business a door down from a tattoo shop has been covered by USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Sports Illustrated and more.

What Sanders has sparked at 3-0 Colorado — a woeful 1-11 a season ago — created its own gravitational force. The Buffaloes, with “Coach Prime” at the helm, are the talk of college football.

Fisher and his company are swept up in the intoxicating chaos.

What if his father had not mentioned Sanders? What if Sanders had not landed at Colorado? What if the team had not won a stunner to open the season at TCU, which played in last season’s national championship game?

What if Colorado State’s coach had kept his hat-and-sunglasses thoughts to himself?

“I’m going to personally hand-polish a pair and send it to him as a thank you,” Fisher joked of Norvell. “Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it any better. It was insane. You can’t buy this type of publicity. It’s not for sale.”

Sanders offered a glimpse into the way he thinks. The sunglasses originally were set to sell for $69, but the coach pushed for the current price point of $67 as a cap-tip to the year he was born while dodging fits of sophomoric humor.

“You’ve got to love that knack for detail,” Fisher said. “He really thinks things through. He cares about the details.”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sidelines during the Buffaloes’ Sept. 2 win over TCU. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

The company Fisher started with a $2,000 loan from a roommate has found an improbable gear.

“I put every dollar back in the business,” Fisher said of the slim beginnings. “I would sell one or two pairs a day and take $45, $50 and go straight to the bank to deposit it. I knew if I wanted to build something substantial, I’d have to give the business as much food and water as possible.

“It was like, I came second and Blenders came first.”

If it triggers thoughts of Nike boss Phil Knight selling running shoes out of the trunk of a car, that’s understandable. Same principle. Same drive. Same dogged belief.

Now, the company on a rosy path has earned a Prime Time-sized bounce. The future seems limitless. The horizon, approaching at light speed.

“We knew it would be big, but I didn’t know it would be this big,” Fisher said.

Rockets, man.