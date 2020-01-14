De-clutter in the New Year? Solana Beach Storage and Morena Storage have solutions for San Diego County residents

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Now that it’s the New Year and the rapid succession of fall-to-winter holidays has passed, it’s time to get more organized and properly store holiday decorations away.

Most people enjoy breaking out decorations to add a little festivity during the holidays. But sometimes that trip to the garage can leave you scratching your head — like where did you store the holiday decorations or that special set of holiday place settings? Or who put the big tabletop turkey in with the Halloween costumes? There are simple ways to get more organized, and Solana Beach Storage has some strategies for getting organized in the New Year — and storing things properly to help take some stress out of 2020 holidays to come.

Number one? Store it. According to Ellen Wayne, marketing manager of Solana Beach Storage, organizing and storing items helps take stress out of the holidays. “Decorations can be bulky and large,” she says. “They can be put into a storage room and out of your garage. You can also store your holiday table settings — like plates, napkins, tablecloths, special cutlery and platters. Get all of that out of your kitchen. You may have special holiday linens for your guest beds or your children’s beds, or special winter clothing and equipment for your holiday trips. Put all of it in our storage room, labeled with special color-coded bins or labels. So that the moment you walk into your storage room, it is very organized and you can visually see what you have. We also provide free shelving in your storage room if you would like to create walkable aisles as well.”

5 Star Storage has two area locations: Solana Beach Storage, 545 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, (858) 755-5550. Morena Storage, 908 Sherman St., San Diego, (619) 299-4444. Visit www.5starstorage.com and the self-storage facilities are currently offering a special deal of 50 percent off one month or 50 percent off two months, depending on the storage-room size. (Courtesy Photo)

Still, carting all your stuff to a storage facility can be a hassle, right? Well, not so much if you go to Solana Beach Storage. “We strive to increase joy and reduce all stress for our customers the moment they pull up to our facility,” Wayne said.

How do they do it? Well, first, they have a greeter at the front counter who signs in customers with a smile and hands them a cold water bottle. Then, customers are offered coffee, tea and a homemade chocolate chip cookie and chocolate candy. “We are happy to help our customers in any way while they visit their storage room,” Wayne said. “That includes helping customers unload their car or lifting and loading things out of their storage room.”

“Our customers tell us they love to store their holiday items primarily to free up their living space,” Wayne said. “They want to pull their car into their garages, instead of filling their garage with holiday items. Because of our two very convenient locations — in the heart of Solana Beach and our Morena Storage facility located right off Interstate 5 freeway at SeaWorld Drive — it’s easy to swing by and load up the car with items, and to even make a couple of trips over the course of a few weeks.”



While some may think all storage companies are essentially the same, that is not the case. Several things make Solana Beach Storage and Morena Storage stand out from its competition.

First, it has the largest staff of any other storage facilities in the United States. Second, they’re solar-powered facilities, which means they have bright LED lights in the hallways and storage rooms to provide a better environment. Third, they don’t just offer a free truck, they offer a helper to go with it to carry or load the heavy stuff. And fourth, their office hours are identical to their business hours. That means customers are never alone in the facility — ever.

So if you’re still feeling a little overwhelmed at the very thought of organizing, where do you start? Wayne has a few tips: “The first step is to identify what items in your home and/or garage could be stored. What rooms in your home could be free of clutter and used for living instead of storing? Once you have identified this, then the second step is to call us. Our helpful staff will talk with you about the process and ask you a few questions about your items.”

The facilities are open seven days a week and welcomes curious visitors who want a tour, and someone’s always on hand to figure out the size of the room needed, what kind of packing materials (like lots of bubble wraps for fragile ornaments), and how many boxes are called for. All that’s left after that is scheduling a move-in day.

Solana Beach Storage and Morena Storage also readily have small, medium and large boxes for purchase. The boxes are high-quality cardboard that can be used for long-term storage. The facility always provides a special “free truck and helper” with every storage room rented. And you can also reserve a truck in advance.

Solana Beach Storage is currently offering a special deal of 50 percent off one month or 50 percent off two months, depending on the storage-room size.

5 Star Storage has two area locations: Solana Beach Storage, 545 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, (858) 755-5550. Morena Storage, 908 Sherman St., San Diego, (619) 299-4444. 5starstorage.com

